‘Despite many rumours…’: Journalist sets record straight on future of Liverpool winger – report

Liverpool fans are currently experiencing one of the best on-field displays we’ve seen in several years whilst also fearing what may happen to our best players.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s future remain uncertain as their contracts edge towards them being able to negotiate with foreign teams.

However, it’s one of their teammates who’s been subject of the latest update posted on X by Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky reporter posted: ‘Despite many rumors, Luis #Díaz is currently not planning a move away from Liverpool FC.

‘The 27 y/o scored twice against Tottenham yesterday, feels very comfortable at the club, and there are no ongoing talks with other teams at the moment. #LFC

‘The winger, who is under contract until 2027, also has a very good relationship with Arne Slot.’

It’s good to hear that one of our most consistent players within the squad has nothing but full focus on the Reds at the moment.

Luis Diaz is enjoying his best Liverpool season so far

There were many who expected this summer could be a time to cash in our No.7 but Arne Slot has managed to get the best out of the player.

Inflicting revenge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by scoring both the first and last goal of an emphatic 6-3 victory, was the perfect example of this.

Luis Diaz is a vital part of this table-topping side and has shown his versatility by being able to play in the central role asked of him.

With Diogo Jota returning and Darwin Nunez present, we may not always need the Colombian to perform this role but he’s more than able to do so.

Therefore, keeping hold of a player who is playing well, is versatile and clearly loves the club – can only be seen as a positive.

