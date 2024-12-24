Salah labelled ‘easily the greatest modern-day striker’ after Spurs feats

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is simply a freak and his recent performances have only added further proof of this, especially the game against Tottenham.

In one match, our No.11 managed to become the first player to record 10 goals and assists in the Premier League before Christmas, became the joint 10th highest assist recorder in Premier League history (with David Beckham) and beat Billy Liddell’s goal scoring record to become the fourth highest scorer in our club’s history.

Not bad for a day’s work and that’s why hearing praise for the Egyptian King is fully expected, with Neil Mellor making a big claim about the forward.

Quoted on liverpoolfc.com, the ex-Red stated: “I think he’s easily the greatest modern-day striker that we’ve had.

“He scored two, he could easily have got the hat-trick and even more. There is no-one better in the Premier League.”

It’s certainly a bold statement but one that is hard to argue against after what we’ve seen in the last few weeks, months and years from our forward.

Mo Salah is in some of the best form of his career so far

What this all does though is just make it even more pressing that we sort a new contract for our ace marksman, something he commented on after the game.

At present, we’re just a matter of days away from him being able to negotiate with foreign clubs and so you would hope the club are feeling the pressure to get this deal sorted quickly.

However, all we can do now is wait and hope that the right thing is done – that we see a generational talent and a club legend extend his Anfield stay.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men