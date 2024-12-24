(Video) Ryan Gravenberch proved yet again vs Spurs that he’s a new player under Arne Slot

Ryan Gravenberch has looked like a brand new signing this term.

The Dutchman has been deployed in a deep-lying midfield role this season under Arne Slot having previously operated in a more advanced position under Jurgen Klopp.

We all knew that our No.38 had ability but he struggled to show it on a regular basis despite making 38 appearances last season (across all competitions).

This term however, the former Ajax and Bayern Munich man has been simply sensational.

His ability to beat the opposition’s press and get us moving forwards has been impressive and he was at his immense best yet again against Spurs on Sunday.

Long may his performances continue as we aim to be as successful as possible during Slot’s debut campaign on Merseyside.

A compilation has been floating round social media and it can be viewed below thanks to @Watch_LFC on X: