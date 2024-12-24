Salah or Szoboszlai? Trent Alexander-Arnold on his LFC best friend

Pictures via Stadium Astro

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the longest serving members of our dressing room and will have had many amazing memories with his teammates over the years.

Speaking with Stadium Astro, the Scouser was asked who his best friend within the squad was between Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah and it led to a surprising answer.

He said: “I’d say Mo if I’m honest, I’d say me and Mo, how long we’ve known each other and how long we’ve played together. Our bond and connection especially on the pitch,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“We just understand the way we play we never moan at each other. We just respect each other’s style of play. Sometimes I overlap and he ignores me, but I know if I don’t pass to him he’s thinking the same thing.”

Given public bonds with several others, perhaps many wouldn’t have thought that our No.11 would be the one who got the nod here.

Trent and Mo have a formidable bond on our right wing

Given their relationship on our right wing and the years that they have terroised defences from there, it’s no surprise they have such a good relationship.

When the Hungarian first arrived at Anfield, many joked that he had taken Andy Robertson’s best friend away from him.

Although the Scot wasn’t involved in this debate, it seems that he can be safe in the knowledge that the midfielder isn’t his best mate.

The one friend that may be worrying Reds more than any other though is Jude Bellingham and so we’re glad he wasn’t involved either.

With a contract nearing a close and a matter of days until Real Madrid are allowed to start negotiating, we would all welcome a festive contract update from our vice captain.

For now, we can be safe in the knowledge that one of our wings has two players with an amazing bond.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Salah via Stadium Astro on YouTube:

