‘All over the place defensively’ – Alan Shearer gives ominous Liverpool v Leicester prediction

Alan Shearer is expecting goals aplenty in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Leicester at Anfield tonight.

The Reds’ most recent match was quite the goalfest, a 6-3 romp over Tottenham last Sunday, whereas the Foxes have conceded seven without reply over their last two outings against Newcastle and Wolves.

Shearer predicts emphatic Liverpool win

The form book certainly points towards a home win for the league leaders, and the Match of the Day pundit believes that Arne Slot’s side could make way against the visitors based on their defensive shortcomings.

Betfair ambassador Shearer said (via The Mirror): “You have to fear for Leicester in this one. I watched them concede four against Newcastle. The other day they conceded three against Wolves and they look all over the place defensively.

“You have to worry for them going to Anfield with the form they’re in. Liverpool may smell blood here and they may get a few.”

Liverpool should win, but need to tighten up defensively

Considering how ruthless Liverpool were against Spurs last weekend, and how Leicester were ripped apart by a relegation-threatened Wolves side at home, we can see why Shearer thinks there could be a comprehensive win for the Reds tonight.

We’re certainly expecting the Premier League leaders to pick up another three points, but while the pundit was critical of the Foxes’ recent defending, LFC have been far from stellar in that regard in December.

Alisson Becker was beaten three times by Tottenham on Sunday, with 10 goals conceded in our last five top-flight matches, an alarming slump after shipping only six in the previous 11 games in the division.

Also, Slot will be reminding his players about a previous visit by a Midlands club to Anfield this season, namely Nottingham Forest’s triumph in September, which remains his only defeat in charge of Liverpool.

The Reds should have the superior quality to get the job done tonight, especially if their attackers are as clinical as they had been in north London four days ago, but hopefully three points can be collected without the unnecessary drama which has ensued in plenty of our matches in recent weeks.