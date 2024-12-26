(Video) Ben Doak scores and plays part in another goal during six-goal Middlesbrough thriller

Image via Sky Sports Football

Of all the players currently out on loan from Liverpool, it’d be fair to argue that Ben Doak is making the biggest impression.

Since joining Middlesbrough at the end of August, the 19-year-old has held down a starting berth in the Scotland senior team (embarrassing Josko Gvardiol in the process) and enjoyed regular game-time at the Riverside Stadium, with today marking his 16th Championship start of the season.

The Teesside faithful were treated to a Boxing Day thriller as they played out a 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but it was very much a case of two points dropped for Michael Carrick’s side, who relinquished a three-goal half-time lead.

Doak shines for Middlesbrough

Doak opened the scoring inside five minutes this afternoon as he got on the end of a Finn Azaz cross, stooping to head the ball beyond the oppositon goalkeeper from inside the six-yard box.

The Liverpool loanee also had a big part ot play in Middlesbrough’s third goal as he bamboozled Max Lowe with multiple stepovers on the right flank before getting to the byline and playing the ball inside towards Hayden Hackney, whose initial effort was blocked before Azaz finished it to the net.

Doak a big positive on frustrating day for Middlesbrough

Although Doak and his teammates will be disgusted at how ‘Boro let a 3-0 lead slip to end up with just a point, the 19-year-old can feel immensely satisfied with his performance on the day.

The Northern Echo‘s Dominic Shaw awarded the teenager 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, saying that he ‘terrorised Sheffield Wednesday in the first half’ until a red card for Rav van den Berg shortly after the interval changed the complexion of the game.

The Scotland international now has two goals and five assists for the season so far, and The Athletic‘s Andy Jones and James Pearce described him as one of the ‘big success stories’ among the Liverpool players who are currently out on loan.

Doak will be eager to improve his modest scoring return for Middlesbrough in the second half of the campaign, but more performances like the one he gave today will surely see him tack a few more onto his goal tally before long.

You can check out the highlights of Doak in action for ‘Boro below, via Sky Sports Football on YouTube: