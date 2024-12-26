Liverpool nearly break the Internet with uplifting Christmas video as fan’s dreams come true

Image via Liverpool FC

Once again, Liverpool FC’s social media admins have played an absolute blinder on Christmas Day!

Twelve months ago, the club’s official online channels almost broke the Internet with adorable footage of Irish Reds supporter Dáire Gorman – who was born with a rare condition called Crommelin syndrome – meeting Jurgen Klopp and LFC players at Anfield.

This year, the Merseyside club also marked 25 December with an uplifting video which tugs at the heartstrings and drew a combined seven million views on X and YouTube within 24 hours of being published.

Isaac meets Liverpool squad

On Christmas morning, Liverpool posted a 10-minute video of six-year-old Isaac – who was born with the rare genetic disorder Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, which means he develops at a slower rate than other children of the same age – received a surprise schoolday visit from Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

He was duly brought to the AXA Training Centre to meet the rest of the Reds squad and Arne Slot, each of whom greeted him warmly with a high-five, before watching a training session and being told that he’d be a mascot for the home match against Manchester City, which took place at the start of this month.

Isaac had already garnered online attention after his parents shared footage of him singing a host of LFC chants whilst playing a toy guitar, which united fans of rival clubs in sending messages of support to him and his family.

A truly insprational story

We can’t speak highly enough of everyone involved in making Isaac’s dreams of meeting the Liverpool squad and walking out at Anfield as a mascot come true, and we’ve no words to adequately convey what an incredibly brave and inspiring person he is.

It’s impossible not to be moved by his extraordinary life story and the pure joy on his face upon meeting his heroes, whose own reactions show just how genuinely happy they were to give their time to the adoring young fan.

It was also so pleasing to see fans of numberous other clubs put rivalries to one side and voice their admiration for Isaac, proof that there’s still plenty of goodness in so many people who recognise that some things in life are far more important than the outcome of a football match.

We wish nothing but the very best for him and his family, whose positivity in the face of adversity is just incredible.

You can view the video of Isaac’s story and his interactions with the Liverpool squad below, via @LFC on X: