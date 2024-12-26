Liverpool team news v Leicester: Slot makes two eye-catching changes from 6-3 romp v Spurs

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

At one point this afternoon, it looked as though Liverpool might’ve had a match postponed due to adverse weather conditions for the second time this month as Anfield was immersed in dense fog.

However, whereas Storm Darragh put the Merseyside derby on hold 19 days ago, tonight’s fixture against Leicester has been given the all-clear, and the Reds duly have the opportunity to make hay on one hugely positive result from earlier today.

With Chelsea losing to Fulham, Arne Slot’s side now have the chance to go seven points clear of the Blues by 10pm and still possess a game in hand on the team in second, and pundits such as Alan Shearer seem firmly convinced that the Premier League leaders won’t disappoint.

The Foxes have often proven to be thorny opposition for Liverpool in the past, though, and they’ll fancy their chances of scoring at least once against a defence which has leaked 10 goals in their last five top-flight games.

However, the Reds were irresistible against Tottenham last Sunday as they smashed six past Fraser Forster, whereas Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side were humbled at home to Wolves.

Liverpool starting XI v Leicester

Slot has made two changes to Liverpool’s starting XI from the team which began the 6-3 win over Spurs four days ago.

Alisson Becker continues between the sticks, with an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister maintain their engine room partnership, although Curtis Jones replaces Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role.

Luis Diaz’s reward for scoring twice against Spurs is to drop down to the bench as Darwin Nunez is given another start at centre-forward. The Colombian is joined on the bench by Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, with the latter having shaken off the illness which had afflicted him in recent days.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: