‘Brilliant’ – Amazon pundit swoons over ‘sharp’ Liverpool player during first half v Leicester

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool went in at half-time against Leicester on level terms at Anfield thanks to a stunning equaliser from Cody Gakpo just before the interval.

The Reds had dominated the early exchanges but were stunned by a Jordan Ayew goal out of nowhere in the sixth minute, before their territorial dominance eventually told on the stroke of half-time thanks to the Dutch winger.

Townsend hails ‘brilliant’ Gakpo goal

Speaking on co-commentary for Amazon Prime Video Sport, Andy Townsend was in awe of the 25-year-old’s sublime finish as he cut inside from the left flank and curled an exquisite effort into the far corner beyond Foxes goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

The ex-Chelsea player said (via BBC Sport, 20:48): “Cody Gakpo has been sharp. Whenever he has got the ball on the right side, he has tried to make something positive from it. With the time he has got he curls it beautifully past the goalkeeper. A brilliant goal.”

Just what Liverpool needed

It was indeed a majestic finish from Gakpo, who’s now into double digits for goals this season, although he was justifiably left fuming just a couple of minutes later when referee Darren Bond blew for half-time with a resurgent Liverpool on the attack.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman’s moment of magic was exactly what the Reds needed when, for all the world, it looked as though Leicester’s frustration job was working a charm from their point of view, with their time-wasting endeavours merrily facilitated by the match official.

The LFC winger now has three goals for the club this month alone, coming good on a regular basis as his team chase down the Premier League title and justifying Arne Slot’s decision to start him ahead of Luis Diaz, who struck twice in the weekend win over Tottenham.

At the time of writing, Liverpool could do with more ‘brilliant’ moments such as the one from Gakpo which drew them level in the nick of time.