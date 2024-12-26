‘Works out quite well’ – Van Dijk delighted with one change Arne Slot has instigated at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has given a firm thumbs-up to one notable change that Arne Slot has implemented at Liverpool this season.

There have been subtle yet noticeable tweaks to the Reds’ tactical persona under the 46-year-old in comparison to Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield (the rejuvenation of Ryan Gravenberch as a number 6 comes to mind), although one of the biggest alterations to how things are done has been away from the field of play.

Van Dijk welcomes one change from Slot

In an interview with The Mirror, the LFC captain outlined how Slot allows the players to remain in their own residences the night before a home match, whereas his predecessor had the squad staying in a hotel.

Van Dijk said: “It’s everyone’s own preference, but it’s the rules now. Personally, I like to sleep in my own bed and be with my family, and so it works out quite well. What we did in the past worked out quite well, too, as we’ve been very successful in terms of winning.”

“Personally, at this stage of my life, I definitely like to be as much at home as possible. I’ve got all the resources to get myself ready in terms of recovery, whether it’s a pool, sauna, ice bath or anything else I need to get ready.

“Obviously we travel quite a lot; FaceTime is a big tool that could sort of keep you a little with your family. This year, the regime has changed, and we have a little bit more time to be home and not spending time in too many hotels, and it gives you a little bit more time to be with your family.”

The marginal gains can have a big impact

Details such as these mightn’t seem greatly important when it comes to results on the pitch, but if they can contribute towards marginal gains and get the players onside, they’re far from insignificant.

Like most of his Liverpool teammates, Van Dijk is a father to young children and has spent a lot of time apart of them over the past few years due to the demands of his career, so any opportunity to enjoy more time with them is to be embraced, particularly over the Christmas period.

As the captain says, it wasn’t as if Klopp’s preference for the players to stay in a hotel the night before a home fixture had a detrimental effect, considering the results which were earned on his watch. Nonetheless, it’s the kind of change the players likely appreciate after such a long-standing routine under the German.

Whatever Slot has been doing both on and off the pitch has evidently been working so far this season, and anything which could help the Reds towards lifting the Premier League title in May – no matter how minor – is to be welcomed.