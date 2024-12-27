‘Do your job…’ – talkSPORT presenter seething over ‘incompetence’ in Liverpool’s win v Leicester

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Adrian Durham has hit out at what he dubbed the ‘incompetence’ of the VAR operation in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Boxing Day.

While the Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points, many supporters inside Anfield were left frustrated over the length of time required for two second-half checks to be carried out by the officials at Stockley Park.

One was for Curtis Jones’ goal which put the home side in front just after the interval, and the other confirmed the on-field decision to disallow a Cody Gakpo strike for an offside in the build-up.

Durham lets rip over VAR ‘incompetence’

Taking to X just after the second of those lengthy VAR checks, Durham didn’t mince his words in expressing his dissatisfaction with the process.

The talkSPORT presenter fumed: “I’ve not said much about VAR recently but VAR is having a shocker at Anfield tonight. It’s freezing here, taking so long, fans no idea what’s going on – it’s incompetence. Do your job more efficiently. 5 and a half years and VAR is still rubbish.”

VAR has so much room for improvement

Durham is spot on here – the presence of VAR isn’t a problem per se, but the manner in which it’s used is so flawed, especially in the Premier League.

The two checks at Anfield last night should’ve taken half the time to carry out (if even that long) – unless there was a clear error in the build-up to either incident, there’s no need to bore fans inside the stadium and those watching from home with reviews which, without exagerration, went on for longer than the entirety of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The process isn’t helped by the lack of information provided to TV viewers and match-going supporters, who are kept in the dark as to what the officials are saying when they review a decision. In this day and age, that’s simply not justifiable.

‘Incompetence’ is a strong word from Durham, but it’s hard to blame him for such strong feeling about VAR, which in its sixth season in the Premier League causes more controversy than it eradicates.