Arne Slot points finger at Richard Hughes for contract delays at Liverpool

Pictures via Amazon Prime Sport

Liverpool are flying on the pitch this season but Arne Slot repeatedly has to field questions about off-field matters around three players.

Asked once again about contracts, the Dutchman responded: “We don’t talk about contracts in public.

“This is something for the players and Richard [Hughes, Liverpool sporting director]. It’s not up to me to talk about those situations in public.

“It’s clear that Mo again had a good game. Virgil had a very good game. Trent for most parts was really good, [with] one or two exceptions. But especially second-half, he was really good.

“That we can talk about, not about the contracts.”

It’s an answer we’ve come to expect from the man who is unique at Anfield, in that he is the first head coach we’ve ever had in charge of the club.

Therefore, it’s clear that his role in these negotiations is not as hands on as it would have been for the likes of Jurgen Klopp and his other predecessors.

Arne Slot is handling on-field matters and not new contracts

With Mo Salah being similarly coy about his own future when also asked after our victory over Leicester City, it seems that we can now only wait and see what happens.

As we enter 2025, our Egyptian King joins Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in being allowed to negotiate a potential move to any foreign club.

That should mean that Richard Hughes will be eager to ensure that our best players see their future spent at the club, in the immediate future.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that this will be the club’s main focus in January and let’s hope they can be sorted quickly so that focus can return to the Reds being hugely impressive on the pitch.

It would be quite the way to welcome in the new year with a table topping team cementing the future of a trio of massive talents.

You can watch Slot’s comments via @primevideosport on X:

"We don't talk about the contracts in public" The January transfer window is looming, but Arne Slot's stance doesn't change 😅#PLonPrime #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/yRsubt1ctA — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men