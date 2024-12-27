Slot bemoans ‘outstanding’ suspension headache that has ruined his West Ham ‘plan’

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool are in great form at the moment but Arne Slot was rightly upset at losing one of his players for our upcoming game on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai was rested against Leicester City but a yellow card in the closing stages of the game after he came on the pitch as a late sub, means the Hungarian will miss the game with West Ham.

Speaking about the suspension, our head coach said to the press: “I think Dominik Szoboszlai was outstanding against Tottenham Hotspur.

“And the idea and the plan was that he should be outstanding against West Ham but he’s not available.

“So someone else should be outstanding against West Ham.”

It’s clear that the Dutchman is upset to be without our No.8 for the game in London but has instead used this as an opportunity for others within the squad to step up.

We saw in this performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just how good the captain of his nation is playing at the moment and he’ll be upset to miss out after being largely rested in our Boxing Day win.

Arne Slot now has a decision to make at the London Stadium

Given the way the squad has been used in recent weeks and months, it seems most likely that Curtis Jones will be given the nod to attempt to impress against the Hammers.

After a goal in the Leicester City game too, the Scouser is certainly in good form at the moment.

There could also be an opportunity for Harvey Elliott to shine though, given his lack of minutes since the return from a broken bone in his foot.

The England Under-21 international has already stated a desire to enjoy his football again and must be frustrated with only being handed one start in all competitions thus far.

Time will tell what the boss decides to do against Julen Lopetegui’s team.

