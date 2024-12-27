Arne Slot offers time frame on Konate and Bradley ahead of Man Utd meeting

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool are in great form at the moment and so news of Ibou Konate and Conor Bradley returning to the squad will be welcomed very warmly.

Speaking with the press about the duo, Arne Slot said: “They will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the Manchester United game] so let’s see how close they are then.

“It’s difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don’t train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation. And then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount.

“And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team.”

We still don’t have a confirmed return date but after several weeks of unclear reports, this offers a time frame in which we should expect our defence to be bolstered.

Konate and Bradley could be back on the pitch soon

Given the form of Joe Gomez and the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, we haven’t missed the two absent men too much of yet.

However, as the games continue to pile up, there’s no doubt that the option to rest and rotate will be very happily welcomed by our head coach.

With West Ham facing their own injury crisis ahead of facing the league leaders, we should have enough to get through the next couple of games.

But with our No.5 posting his own fitness updates too, it seems we can start to get excited about the pair coming back to action soon.

You can watch Slot’s update on Konate and Bradley via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

