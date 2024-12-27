Slot confirms ‘constant talks’ in place over new contracts for Liverpool trio

Pictures via Liverpool FC

It wouldn’t be the day in the life of a Liverpool fan at the moment without another contract update being provided on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking after the win over Leicester City, Arne Slot said: “If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now.

“But in general, I don’t talk about contract situations here and it would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, that’s in a different moment.

“Keep asking because that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from the first of January maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens.

“As long as they keep performing like this, the manager, or head coach I have to say, is happy with them.”

It’s not much of an update as expected but it did confirm that talks are in place between the club and the three players in question.

Another Arne Slot contract update has been provided

It’s such a shame that amid a start to the season that has been unbelievable that so much talk is still focussed on what will happen with the future of three big players.

Our Egyptian King kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed on the same topic after our Boxing Day victory at Anfield.

Our head coach too never gave much away when speaking with Amazon Prime but was a little looser with his answer in front of the press.

It seems that the decisions will be made by Richard Hughes and not the man in charge of the football our team plays, let’s hope he can do just as good of a job.

You can watch Slot’s contract updates via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men