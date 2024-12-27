Chris Bascombe shares internal view from Liverpool as Arne Slot addresses ongoing contract saga

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has generally rebuffed any questions about the contract situations regarding three crucial Liverpool players, although he’s now given a slightly more committal answer to the press.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all have just six months remaining on their current deals and, unless they were to sign new terms by 1 January, they’d then be free to enter discussions with non-English clubs.

However, amid reports from Spain that the captain has already agreed to remain at Anfield, a reliable journalist has informed Reds supporters of the view which is held from inside the club.

Liverpool ‘relaxed’ about key trio as Slot speaks out

In an article for The Telegraph, Chris Bascombe outlined that Liverpool are ‘relaxed’ about the change of circumstances in January given the firm indications that all three players wish to pen new deals with the Premier League leaders.

Anfield chiefs haven’t had any warnings to suggest that any of the trio are actively seeking a move abroad, while any prospective suitors would likely have already engaged in discussions with the players, having known for several months that they’d be out of contract in June 2025.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press after the Boxing Day win over Leicester, Slot revealed that Salah, Trent and Van Dijk are ‘in constant talks’ with the club as all parties concerned seek to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution as soon as possible.

The signs are looking good…please just get it done, LFC!

Until such time that the players in question sign new contracts at Liverpool, there’ll likely remain a lingering fear among supporters that some or all of them could be just a few months away from waving goodbye to the club.

However, Bascombe’s update offers strong encouragement that none of the trio have a queue of overseas clubs waiting to prise them away from Anfield, hence the lack of any internal panic over their respective futures.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Richard Hughes’ priority for January is to sort out new contracts for Salah, Trent and Van Dijk rather than aggressively going into the transfer market, so fans will therefore be expecting at least a couple of those deals to be done before the end of next month.

Let’s hope that we’ll soon have a resolution to this long-running three-pronged saga and that supporters won’t have to worry much longer about losing three crucial players on free transfers in 2025.