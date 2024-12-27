(Video) Fan footage of Cody Gakpo goal v Leicester shows just what a breathtaking finish it was

Image via toychw on TikTok

Cody Gakpo picked the perfect time to net an exquisite equaliser for Liverpool as they came from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 on Thursday night, restoring parity in first-half stoppage time.

Just as the Foxes looked as though they’d carry their lead into the interval, the Dutchman popped up to deflate the visitors with what ultimately proved to be the turning point of the match.

A goal which appeared impressive watching on TV (and was described as ‘brilliant‘ by Andy Townsend on Prime Video Sport) was shown to be a truly breathtaking finish on footage captured from inside Anfield.

Gakpo scores in style for Liverpool

TikTok user toychw was sitting in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and had a perfect view of how Gakpo cut in from the left flank and jinked past James Justin before sending an unstoppable shot past the outstretched hand of Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

That vantage point showed the extent of the curl that the Liverpool winger produced, with the ball arcing beautifully into the net at the far post.

Gakpo on course to better last season’s tally

It was quite the way for Gakpo to register his 10th goal of the season, and he now has four goals and two assists in nine matches since the November international break (Transfermarkt).

The aesthetic beauty of the finish was matched only by its importance, with the Reds staring down the barrel of going in at half-time with a deficit to make up on a Leicester side whose plan to slow down the game at every opportunity had been working a charm from their perspective.

Two years on from his arrival at Anfield, the Netherlands winger needs only six more goals in the current campaign to match his output from 2023/24. Should he manage to avoid any lasting injury problems, the 25-year-old looks near-certain to exceed last term’s tally.

The quality with which he dispatched the equaliser last night exhibits a forward who’s in flying form and who’s poised to produce plenty more moments of such quality over the coming months.

You can view Gakpo’s equaliser as seen from the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand below, via toychw on TikTok: