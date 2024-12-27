West Ham face Liverpool selection dilemma with five missing in decimated midfield

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are heading to West Ham full of confidence and have reason to be even more so with their recent squad news.

As reported on Hammers News: ‘There’s disaster for West Ham as Lopetegui confirms five players will now miss Liverpool…

‘Max Kilman went down with a bizarre shoulder injury without any obvious impact causing it… But Kilman couldn’t continue and was substituted..

‘In-form Lukasz Fabianski pulled off another superb save to keep West Ham in the game.

‘A few moments later, though, the game would be halted for another seven minutes as Fabianski was treated following a blow to the head.

‘The veteran ‘keeper was stretchered off and after the match Lopetegui confirmed Fabianski has suffered a concussion…

‘West Ham fans were bemused when classy midfielder Carlos Soler was subbed off at half-time… Lopetegui actually confirmed Soler has a worrying knee issue which will likely rule him out for Liverpool given the quick turnaround…

‘Central midfield duo Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez will both be suspended for Liverpool after picking up yellow cards.’

This will leave Julen Lopetegui with quite the selection dilemma, particularly in a midfield that has been decimated with injuries and suspensions.

West Ham are missing several key midfield options

The Spaniard will be buoyed by news that Lucas Paqueta is set to return from his suspension but this will offer little solace given his other issues.

The Reds are faced our own injury concerns and the long awaited chance of seeing Federico Chiesa possibly returning to the squad on a regular basis.

The Carabao Cup meeting between both sides left the former Wolves manager bemoaning decisions against his side and so they’ll be out for revenge this time out.

Let’s hope this isn’t the case though and that the Reds continue the form that has seen us top the league.

