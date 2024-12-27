What Jurgen Klopp did after Liverpool win over Leicester shows how much he still cares

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool will never be forgotten and we owe so much of our current form to the man who helped build this team.

Although no longer our manager, it’s clear that the German has a lot of love for the club and the players – something Curtis Jones provided more information on after the win over Leicester.

Speaking with Optus Sport, the Scouser said: “I came in then and normally text family and I saw a text off [Jurgen] Klopp saying ‘congratulations on 100 games and here’s to 500’.

“I was like what is he on about?’ I just checked then and I am proud.

“It was him who set up the team we have now. The foundation was there and Arne Slot has carried it on.”

The game was his 100th Premier League appearance and for the 57-year-old to be the first person to tell our No.17 just goes to show how closely he’s following the Reds.

jurgen Klopp is still a huge Liverpool fan

We’ve seen that, even whilst on holiday, our former boss is still interacting with our supporters around the globe and he will know that’s something that will never go away.

Despite claiming he would return to Anfield, we’re still yet to see the former Champions League winner at our home stadium since an emotional departure last summer.

With it being reported that we shouldn’t expect to see his new role at Red Bull lead to any stadium appearances either, this may remain the case.

It would be nice to think that, should Arne Slot continue to keep us at the top of the league, we would be able to thank both coaches new and old for their work in helping us achieve what has been an amazing start to the campaign.

You can watch Jones’s comments on Klopp via Optus Sport on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men