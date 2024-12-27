Mo Salah sends message to Liverpool fans after contract update question

Pictures via Amazon Prime Sport

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we currently have three important players at the end of their contracts and Mo Salah was asked for another update.

In a game where he scored and helped the Reds win once again, the forward was requested to provide the supporters with a message of any updates on a potential new deal.

The 32-year-old said: “I want to tell them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, then I’ll see them at the next game. here”

It was an evasive answer from a man who seems to be switching direct updates and messages, to keeping his cards close to his chest.

Mo Salah’s contract situation has been unresolved for months

The Egyptian King has already been public in his desire to win the Premier League this season and it seems his main focus is on footballing events.

Given his incredible output at present too, you can’t argue against that opinion and given the amount of talk over a possible new deal – this focus is impressive.

Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed that the club’s main focus for January is new contracts for our fourth highest goal scorer, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Seeing as these problems were present in the summer too, you could be forgiven in questioning what has taken the club so long to get this all sorted.

If we manage to tie down the trio then all will be forgiven but seeing as they are free to negotiate with foreign clubs from the start of 2025, heads could begin to be turned.

Let’s hope this isn’t the case though and that we can continue to have a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

