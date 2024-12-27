Mo Salah issues five-word title race message to Liverpool teammates after double Boxing Day boost

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has implored his Liverpool teammates not to get carried away with their current position in the Premier League title race.

Two results on Boxing Day have tilted things firmly in the Reds’ favour, as they capitalised on Chelsea’s defeat to Fulham by beating Leicester 3-1 on Thursday night to stretch their advantage to seven points with a game in hand on the Blues.

Arsenal could narrow the gap on Arne Slot’s side to six points if they beat Ipswich tonight, but they too will have played one match more by then, so LFC’s destiny is very much in their own hands.

Salah urges Liverpool to ‘stay humble’

Speaking after Liverpool’s win last night, Salah voiced his determination to win a second Premier League title with the Reds this season but warned that his team can’t afford to get complacent or arrogant.

The 32-year-old said (via liverpoolfc.com): “It feels different but the important thing is we need to stay humble. We had a few injuries when we were ahead [previously] and we lose it in the end. Hopefully we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it.

“This one is very special. Hopefully we win the Premier League for this club – it’s something I dream of. I really want to win the Premier League this year, hopefully.”

Salah has been in this position before…

Salah was speaking amid ongoing contractual uncertainty, with just six months remaining on his current deal, and his comment about wanting to claim the league title ‘this year’ might be interpreted by some as the pursuit of the perfect signing-off gift.

It could also be viewed through the prism of the Egyptian having been in a similarly promising position in the table at this stage of previous campaigns but eventually falling short – it was six years ago this week that a 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal opened a nine-point lead which was eventually whittled away by Manchester City.

The 32-year-old has experienced several title races with the Reds, only one of which has resulted in glory, so he’s right to urge his teammates to remain grounded unitl such time that their advantage is literally unassailable.

We’re still only halfway through the campaign, so Liverpool have plenty more stern challenges to overcome if they’re to claim the ultimate prize, but the evidence of the season so far is that they look very much capable of overcoming each obstacle in their path.