Paul Joyce: Championship club seeking to poach Liverpool man who ‘made an immediate impact’

It’s not just players at Liverpool who could find themselves in demand when the January transfer window is open for business.

While Arne Slot couldn’t wish for better job security at Anfield after a scintillating first half-season at Anfield, other clubs find themselves in a state of flux as they seek to fill managerial vacancies.

Among that list is West Bromwich Albion, who Carlos Corberan recently left to take the hotseat at Valencia, where he’ll work with LFC-bound goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

West Brom want Liverpool assistant Heitinga

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times on Saturday evening, the Championship club have their eyes on one man at Liverpool as a potential successor to the Spaniard.

Slot’s assistant Johnny Heitinga is on a list of managerial candidates at The Hawthorns, with the former Everton defender keen to take on a number one role when the time is right.

Despite that, West Brom would face a battle to entice the 41-year-old to the Midlands, as the Dutchman is seemingly reluctant to abandon Liverpool mid-season when they’re in contention for the Premier League title.

Heitinga already commands massive respect

Although Heitinga has never held a permanent managerial role in senior football, he took on the challenge of caretaker boss at Ajax during a tempestuous 2022/23 season, while he has some experience from the English top flight as assistant to David Moyes at West Ham last term.

Joyce mentions in his report that the 2010 World Cup finalist has earned praise from Slot for his involvement behind the scenes at Liverpool,

Meanwhile, Irons forward Mohammed Kudus – who played under the 41-year-old at the Amsterdam Arena – said that the current Reds assistant was ‘the best trainer’ he had at the Eredivisie giants and ‘made an immediate impact’ at the club upon assuming the caretaker role two seasons ago (Voetbal Primeur).

We can see why West Brom would be keen on hiring Heitinga to replace the hugely popular Corberan, and also why the Merseysiders would hate to see him leave after only six months at Anfield.

Thankfully for us but unfortunately for the Baggies, Slot’s right-hand man seems committed to his current cause, and his input will no doubt be invaluable to the LFC head coach for the rest of the season as we chase the Premier League title.