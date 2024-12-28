14 G/A this season: Liverpool watching 25y/o speed demon as Reds eye repeat of 2020 swoop

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs keeping tabs on a current Premier League star ahead of a potential transfer raid in 2025.

Although the Reds aren’t expected to be busy in the January window in terms of prospective recruitment, they are scanning the market for potential summer additions (Fabrizio Romano).

It’s now believed that a forward currently plying his trade in the English top flight is on their radar.

Liverpool monitoring Matheus Cunha

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are all keeping tabs on Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, with his representatives also aware of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

However, it’s understood that the 25-year-old won’t push for an exit from Molineux, and his agents have informed the hierarchy at the Black Country outfit as much, with Old Gold chiefs planning to hold talks with the player over a potential new contract.

Could Liverpool viably move for Cunha in 2025?

Despite Wolves struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table (they currently sit 17th), Cunha has been highly prolific this season with 10 goals and four assists in 18 top-flight matches. He’s scored in his last three matches, including a 2-0 win over Man United on Boxing Day (Transfermarkt).

Last year, Sky Sports reporter Adam Bate wrote of how the Brazilian possesses ‘almost every key attribute’, most notably ‘pace, power and skill’, a combination which has helped to make him such a lethal centre-forward.

Liverpool have previous when it comes to raiding Molineux for forwards, having signed Diogo Jota from the Midlands club in 2020, but will they repeat the trick with Cunha over the coming months?

As it stands, the 25-year-old would have stern competition for a starting berth at Anfield, with Arne Slot boasting an abundance of riches in attack, but injuries or player exits could alter the picture significantly.

The Brazil international doesn’t appear to be in any great hurry to move on from Wolves, but if Richard Hughes sees him as the perfect fit for the Reds, the sporting director might pursue him with intent in 2025. It could be one to keep an eye on throughout the coming weeks and months…