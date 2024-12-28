Report: January deal could be possible for £50m dynamo who’d be an ‘ideal signing’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

In just four days time, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will be able to add to Arne Slot’s squad as the January transfer window opens for business.

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that, whilst the Reds are monitoring possible summer targets, the immediate focus is on tying down Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts.

However, that isn’t to automatically rule out the viability of LFC entering the market in January if the right opportunity were to arise, and one might just be within reach next month.

Liverpool could swoop for Robinson in January

According to Football Insider, a ‘big’ mid-season swoop for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is described as a ‘realistic possibility’, with the USA defender likely to crave a transfer to an ‘elite’ club at some stage in 2025.

The 27-year-old is expected to fetch around £40m-£50m for the Cottagers, who are set to face an uphill battle to try and keep him in west London, where his current contract runs to 2028.

Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown recently told the same outlet that Liverpool view the American as an ‘ideal signing’ at Anfield.

Could Liverpool viably move for Robinson next month?

The left-back position at LFC has been under the microscope somewhat, with some fans and pundits casting plenty of unfavourable scrutiny on Andy Robertson this season, but will the Reds dip into the January market for Robinson?

If they’re prepared to meet Fulham’s asking price, then a winter deal might be viable, particularly with the player reportedly open to a big-money move.

As per FBref, the USA defender compares favourably with positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues in 2024 for a wide range of performance metrics per 90 minutes, most notably interceptions (top 4%), clearances (top 6%) and assists (top 7%).

Robinson has already set up six goals for the Cottagers this season, including two in their draw at Anfield a fortnight ago, and he could be an ideal option to maraud up and down the left flank if Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas were to be replaced.

At 27 he seems to be slightly out of the age profile for a typical FSG signing, and his asking price certainly isn’t cheap, but Liverpool have made a habit of opportunistic moves in the January market before. What odds another one for the Fulham dynamo next month?