‘What I can tell you…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Saturday evening update on Trent and Real Madrid

Imagie via Jan Kruger/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans a fresh update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation amid reports from Spain that the player wants to join Real Madrid.

The Reds’ vice-captain has been linked with the Champions League holders for most of 2024, and with only six months remaining on his current contract at Anfield, the prospect of him swapping Merseyside for the Spanish capital seems plausible.

On Saturday morning, Spanish outlet Marca claimed that the 26-year-old is keen to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side and has informed LFC bosses of those apparent wishes, although Liverpool Echo journalist Theo Squires subsequently reported that the right-back hasn’t communicated any desire to sign for Los Blancos.

Romano shares Trent update

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel this evening, Romano outlined that Trent won’t be leaving the Reds next month and, despite the ongoing and long-standing interest from Real Madrid, there’s been no direct dialogue between them and the player.

The transfer guru said: “Trent is not a topic for January. January transfer window is not Trent transfer window. Trent will finish the season at Liverpool for sure. His full focus is on Liverpool. Liverpool are doing fantastic and Trent is doing fantastic, so everything is under control for the summer.

“Real Madrid want Trent. Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent. Real Madrid are there since March. Not today, not yesterday, not one month ago – March.

“He’s a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed. Nothing is done. Nothing has been communicated, so Liverpool are still in the mix, still talking to the player, waiting to see how this conversation will go on Liverpool’s side and Real Madrid’s side.

“Now we are about to enter into January, and from January, Real Madrid are officially allowed to talk to the player and see what happens, with Trent being a top target, but nothing has been communicated yet.”

Trent saga shows no sign of being resolved soon

The variety of reports we’ve seen over the past 24 hours sums up what a circus transfer rumours can sometimes be, particularly when it involves a high-profile player such as Trent.

With so many seemingly contradictory updates, it can be difficult to ascertain just which version of events is accurate, or even if there’s an element of truth across various sources.

However, Romano is widely regarded as one of the most trusted journalists in the business, so when he says that there hasn’t been any agreement between the Liverpool vice-captain and Real Madrid, we can probably take it as fairly on the money.

We don’t doubt that Los Blancos will continue trying their best to snare Trent, and that the Anfield hierarchy will concurrently use all of their persuasive power to convince him to remain with his boyhood club.

This seemingly interminable saga looks set to rumble on right throughout January, and all we can do as LFC fans is hope and pray that he resists the lure of the Bernabeu.