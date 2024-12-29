Alisson urges Liverpool teammates to ‘create history’ in open comments on title chances

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be aware of how much of a strong position we currently stand as 2024 comes to a close and Alisson Becker isn’t afraid to be open about his wishes.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Brazilian said: “What makes me happy is this group of players – we have the quality to do something special. The most important thing is the commitment that is needed to win something is there.

“I don’t think it is too similar [to our style under Klopp], a few players still play in the team but we have a little bit [of a] different style, more ball possession.

“Before it is was really straightforward, a lot of transition, a lot of intensity.

“We don’t have to compare ourselves with the teams in the past, we have to create our own history this season, this group.”

These comments show a real desire from our No.1 to help ensure that this is a season to remember for all the right reasons.

Alisson Becker has his heart set on the Premier League title

When we compare this with what Enzo Maresca said about Chelsea’s chances of winning the league, it’s clear that the aspirations of both clubs are different.

We have other rivals who will be confident that they can compete for a place at the summit but we may well be the best equppied.

After so many near misses over the past few years, perhaps nobody can be more experienced in having a strong position in the league but also be aware that it doesn’t always translate into end of the season glory.

With today’s opponents in the midst of an injury crisis, it feels like the perfect opportunity to the end the year on a high and ready ourselves to continue the fight in 2025.

