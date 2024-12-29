‘Things happening’: Arne Slot gives biggest contract hint yet in post West Ham interview

Pictures via Sky Sports

Arne Slot must be as delighted with his team’s performances as he is frustrated with constant contract questions from the media but he’s revealed a little more than usual.

Asked if Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract was the biggest worry, the head coach responded: “No, I don’t think it’s negative at all.

“He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough.

“I don’t think I have to say much more about it. I’m really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil, so for me there’s no difference.

“For the outside world, maybe there’s a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two but yeah, I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

It certainly seemed to suggest that his vice captain’s cryptic celebration was in relation to possible contract negotiations that are in place at the moment.

Arne Slot seemed to suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future could be at Liverpool

Given the Instagram post of the Scouser too, he certainly seems to be trying to show everyone that conversations are in place to extend his Merseyside stay.

We won’t know until a deal is completed and it’s reported officially on the club’s website but until then, the future of our No.66 will be as frequently discussed as that of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst we remain top of the league, these conversations are almost a welcome distraction from all the focus being on whether we can maintain our lead.

However, it would be great to see the Dutchman not repeatedly faced with the same questions before and after every single game we play.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 5:05) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

