Diaz opens deadlock in London as Liverpool take deserved lead

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool arrived at West Ham full of confidence and the opening half an hour showcased the best of our attacking prowess but it was Luis Diaz who finally unlocked the opposition defence.

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and our No.7 had all tested Alphonse Areola but found it hard to get the better of him, until a stroke of luck was handed our way.

The Colombian drove at Julen Lopetegui’s defence and attempted to slide a ball into the path of his Scouse midfield teammate but was thwarted.

Luckily for the winger and for us, the ball rebounded into the path of the man who had played the pass and that allowed an opportunity to unleash an effort at goal.

It was a shot that was wicked enough to find the back of the net and open the scoring for the Reds as the 27-year-old bagged his 12th goal of the season.

Luis Diaz scored a crucial opening goal for Liverpool

After missing out against Leicester, the forward resumed his scoring form that was seen against Tottenham and is now just one goal away from equalling a best tally for goals in a single season on Merseyside.

With stories of a potential departure for the former Porto man being rubbished, let’s hope this is just the start of positive things to come in front of goal for a potent forward option in our side.

It was a sublime opening half an hour and one that showcased the best of Arne Slot’s attacking side, once the ball finally hit the back of the Hammers’ net.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

Luis Díaz drills it home! 💢 pic.twitter.com/twmJCYQa3J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men