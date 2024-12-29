Salah and Slot masterclass secures five-goal demolition of West Ham to end 2024

Pictures via Sky Sports

Things are looking really good for Liverpool fans at the moment and Mo Salah followed up his first half heroics to offer a huge hand in a fifth goal.

As soon as Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0, it was clear that focus switched towards next weekend’s game with Manchester United for Arne Slot.

Both Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch were one yellow card away from missing the Anfield meeting against our Manchester rivals and so they were taken off for Diogo Jota and Wataru Endo respectively.

Our No.20’s patient return to full fitness continues but his eye in front of goal is always present and that was on show once again.

Our Egyptian King carried the ball from inside his own half and danced past the West Ham defence, before placing the ball in the path of his Portuguese teammate.

The former Wolves man arched his body and curled an effort past Alphonse Areola to ensure a five-star performance and the perfect end to 2024.

You have to applaud the way that our head coach managed the game and ensured that we rested, rotated and protected everyone in the squad that needed it.

The only upset was seeing Joe Gomez removed from the pitch during the first half as he limped off clutching his hamstring, with Jarell Quansah taking his place.

The 21-year-old is well equipped to fill this void until Ibou Konate returns to full fitness and so we should have enough defensive cover for this period.

One thing we do have is options in the forward line though, even if we do start leaking in our defence!

You can watch Jota’s goal and Salah’s assist via @SkySportsPL on X:

"They are looking unstoppable!" 🔥 Jota makes it FIVE! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o2ByJ73NmR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

