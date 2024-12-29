More record breaking Salah magic sees Liverpool enter West Ham break three goals ahead

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark and looked comfortable but two pieces of Salah magic within four minutes seemed to put the game out of sight before half time.

Luis Diaz scored the opener and he found the Egyptian King with a clever cross but the magic came when our record league goal scorer somehow managed to nutmeg the onrushing defender and seemingly play a pass into the path of Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman fired home with five minutes remaining of the half and it seemed like Arne Slot’s side would see the first 45 out.

Instead, just four minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister won the ball back and played it to his Scouse midfield teammate and then our No.17 played a simple pass to our No.11 who did the rest.

A typically calm left-footed finish was effortlessly caressed past a hapless Alphonse Areola and allowed the 32-year-old a chance to achieve yet more history and records.

He became the first player to register 20 goals for the Reds in a season, in eight successive seasons and doing so meant he has now scored and assisted in seven games in this campaign – more than any other player has ever achieved and we’re not even in January!

Mo Salah’s talents never cease to amaze Liverpool fans

After breaking the goal scoring record of Billy Liddell against Tottenham, it feels like every time the club legend plays now another piece of history is achieved.

Long may this amazing form last but it will always end in the same point that every supporter must be screaming.

How long until a contract can be sorted so that we can be sure our man will continue to produce these unbelievable feats in a red shirt?

You can watch Gakpo and Salah’s goals via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Yet more magic from Mo Salah" 🪄 Gakpo is there to finish it off after a brilliant piece of skill from Salah 🎯 pic.twitter.com/K3a9mJDUSx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

Twenty goals for Mohamed Salah for the eighth season in a row! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w6Igj3iu7h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

