Owen Hargreaves names PL club ‘without a weakness’ in Liverpool’s title hunt

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been amazing this season and as we near the half-way stage of the campaign, Owen Hargreaves has been assessing our title credentials.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room), the 43-year-old said: “I think they’re the only team in the Premier League without a weakness. Goalkeeper, defence, midfield, attack. Best attack by a country mile.

“Brilliant manager, emotionally intelligent, makes decisions at the right time. They’re steamrollering everybody right now….

“But I do think, you know, it was interesting when he said that the manager tweaks our tactics every game.

“You know, people label a manager that you ‘have to have a style of play.’ Liverpool play different almost every game, depending on what it needs…

“I like that about this Liverpool team, they’re very versatile, very flexible and I think that they can do pretty much anything that the game dictates.

“But the biggest thing for me is the reason Arsenal and Chelsea won’t win it, they don’t have any experience like Liverpool.

“Alisson, Van Dijk, Trent, Robertson, Salah – you’ve got five guys who have been there and done it, as Mo said for years…

“This Liverpool team is perfectly set up, they’ve got a real mix of young players, a brilliant front three but actually, because they can play different every game, they’re going to be hard to stop.”

It seems very clear then who the former Manchester United midfielder is backing to go on and win the league at the end of this season.

Owen Hargreaves is backing Liverpool to win the title

It’s not only that Arne Slot’s side are in amazing form but that it feels like our rivals aren’t equipped to be able to go the disatnce in a title race with us.

With Manchester City falling apart, Enzo Marseca ruling Chelsea out for the fight and Arsenal being hit with their own injury concerns on top of a lack of experience in getting over the line – it’s looking good for us.

When we also consider Alisson Becker’s open admission that he wants to win the league once again with the Reds, it feels like the whole squad are ready to fight.

Let’s hope then that 2025 can be as good as the end of 2024 has been for our new-look team.

We currently stand a strong chance of silverware in several of the trophies we’re competing for but if any club over the last decade knows about not getting this over the line, it’s us.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men