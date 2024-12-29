Alexander-Arnold posts telling picture with Salah on Instagram after clear contract celebration

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool enjoyed a convincing victory over West Ham and it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s finish that both ended the evening as a competition and also moved conversation away from football.

The Scouser’s deflected effort led to a cryptic celebration that certainly seemed to address the talk that is circling in the media about his future.

That is of course that his contract comes to end at the close of this campaign, from the start of 2025 he can negotiate with foreign clubs and the continued links with Real Madrid.

After the game though, the vice captain took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and Mo Salah in conversation which once again felt like a deliberate nod to the current contract conversations.

You would assume that the West Derby-born defender wouldn’t be so flagrant about circling stories about him leaving the club and so we may well get excited about this choice of actions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are vital for Liverpool

With the Egyptian King also demonstrating his importance to the club during the game against the Hammers, the importance of securing the future of both men is only increasing.

Let’s hope that the start of 2025 brings with it the beginning of some new deals for the pair and Virgil van Dijk, as all focus should be on our amazing form.

Victory in the London Stadium ensured an eight-point lead at the top and it’s hard to forecast any sudden downturn in form at present.

Let’s hope the good times keep coming and that this negative talk can come to an end.

You can view Trent Alexander-Arnold’s picture with Salah via Instagram:

