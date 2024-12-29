Trent’s cryptic contract celebration will have Liverpool fans guessing after fourth West Ham goal

Pictures via Sky Sports

After a first half where Mo Salah created yet more magic, the Reds never held back at the start of the second and Trent Alexander-Arnold was soon in on the act.

With less than 10 minutes played, the Scouser found himself in space and had little reason not to fire a speculative effort at goal.

As much as our vice captain certainly has it in his locker to find the back of the net from this distance, this was not one of his best shots and it would have been safely caught by Alphonse Areola had his teammate not intervened.

Max Kilma’s telling touch changed the path of the ball and ensured that it would land into the back of the net and secure a four-goal lead in London.

What happened next though from our academy graduate is what is perhaps more likely to cause headlines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored and addressed his contract situation

As our No.66 ran off towards the away fans, he moved a hand in his ear in an attempt to address the talk that is continuing around his future.

This of course being that the 26-year-old’s contract is set to end this season, that from the 1st of January he can start negotiating with foreign clubs and the constant links to Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano is one of those who is circling the latest links to the La Liga giants and it feels like this is a story that is not close to ending any time soon.

All the right back can do is keep helping Arne Slot on the pitch and scoring the fourth in what was another impressive away performance is another the perfect way to do that.

Liverpool have FOUR! Trent Alexander-Arnold hits it from distance and it takes a deflection off Max Kilman into the goal 💫 pic.twitter.com/D5jeJeYMhL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2024

