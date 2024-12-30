‘One day’ – Andy Robertson’s comment on Mo Salah’s social media post is hilarious

Andy Robertson has showed his comedic side yet again with a superb comment under Mo Salah’s latest Instagram upload.

Our Egyptian King took to the popular social media site after Sunday evening’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham at the London Stadium.

He posted two pictures alongside our four other goal scorers in the capital who helped us extend our lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

Our No.11’s first image was with Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo while he was joined by Colombian ace Luis Diaz in his second image.

There was no inclusion of Andy Robertson in either picture – and this led the Scotland captain to leave a great comment on the post which can be seen below:

There’s clearly a great feeling amongst the group at the moment and long may that continue as we aim to be as successful as possible during Arne Slot’s debut campaign on Merseyside.

You can check Salah’s post below via Instagram: