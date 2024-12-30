‘Just spoke to Joe Gomez’ – Journalist shares what Liverpool defender told him about his injury

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s emphatic 5-0 romp away to West Ham on Sunday was tarnished by the loss of Joe Gomez to injury in the first half at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who’s had more than his fair share of bad luck on that front throughout his career, went off with a hamstring problem in the 37th minute as Jarell Quansah came on to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

With Ibrahima Konate also currently sidelined, it leaves Arne Slot with only two senior natural options in that area of the pitch, a far from ideal state of affairs.

Gomez provides injury update

Not long after full-time in east London on Sunday, Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele shared an update from Gomez himself on the injury which forced him out of the game.

The journalist posted on X: “Just spoke to Joe Gomez in mixed zone. Says it’s a hamstring injury but doesn’t know how severe until scans. Seemed in good spirits but obviously gutted inside.”

Gomez injury leaves Liverpool on edge of centre-back crisis

While we await a timeframe on how long Gomez is likely to be sidelined, it also remains to be seen whether or not Konate will be fit in time to face Manchester United next Sunday.

Arne Slot was non-committal in his press conference prior to the West Ham game as to how much longer the Frenchman would be out of action, but if he doesn’t make it for next weekend, it seems certain that the centre-back pairing will be Quansah and Van Dijk.

That’d leave Liverpool with no other senior alternatives to call upon should either of those become unavailable, and Plan B would be for midfielder Wataru Endo to fill in at the back if required, just as he did in the recent Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

A horrific injury crisis at centre-back scuppered our Premier League title defence four years ago – let’s hope it doesn’t do likewise to our push for supremacy this season. Fingers crossed that we get good news about Gomez in the coming days.