(Video) Jamie Carragher praises Arne Slot for making Liverpool man ‘look a completely different player’

Liverpool have looked the real deal so far under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss at the end of last season and despite doing very little business during the summer window the Anfield-based outfit look like a completely new side this term.

Ryan Gravenberch has flourished since being moved into the dee-lying number six role while Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo look like brand new signings at the top end of the pitch.

It’s the latter two, alongside Mo Salah, who ex-Red Carragher has been most impressed with, however.

Our former No.23, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, has claimed Gakpo ‘looks a completely different player’ after finally being deployed on the left flank in a Red shirt.

Klopp was the man to bring the Netherlands international to the club in January of last year but the German tactician regularly played the forward down the middle of our front three or even in midfield at times.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was renowned for improving players during his time on Merseyside, and so far the same can be said for Slot.

Our No.18 made a name for himself at PSV on the left flank so it makes so much sense for him to be operating in that position for the Reds.

We’re seeing the best of him at the moment and he’ll be hoping to add to his 15 goal contributions (across all competitions) against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

