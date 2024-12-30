‘Incredible’ – Stuart Pearce says Liverpool ace ‘scared the life’ out of West Ham

Stuart Pearce has claimed Mo Salah ‘scared the life out of’ West Ham at the London Stadium last night.

The Liverpool superstar scored and set up two of his side’s five goals against the Hammers in the 5-0 rout in the capital to extend the Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

The Egyptian King now has 20 goals and 17 assists in 26 games this term (across all competitions) and once again spoke out about his desire to win another league title with Liverpool after the game.

The former AS Roma forward is out of contract on Merseyside at the end of the season and can enter negotiations with non-English clubs from 1st January.

“(Salah) scared the life out of them. You’ve got to double up on him, you know how good he is – he’s incredible at the moment,” Pearce said on talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone).

Salah gave former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and former Chelsea man Emerson a torrid time last night as he cut the host’s defence open with ease on numerous occasions.

The Egypt international is a delight to watch and it’s therefore no surprise to hear Pearce heaping praise on our No.11.

What will happen at the end of the reason regarding the player’s future remains to be seen but for now the Egyptian and his teammates are focussed on winning games and edging us closer to glory.

Arne Slot expressed how happy he is with Salah (as well as Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are also approaching the end of their current deals) after the defeat of West Ham so let’s hope for some positive news on the contract front sooner rather than later.