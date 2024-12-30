(Video) Fresh angle of Alexander-Arnold’s insane pass against West Ham will blow you away

Liverpool controlled the game from start to finish against West Ham at the London Stadium.

There were standout performances from the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah while Diogo Jota made another goal scoring impact from the bench.

One of the other talking points from the 5-0 thrashing of the Hammers was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is approaching the final few months of his current Liverpool deal, getting on the scoresheet.

His celebration in front of the travelling Kopites will have sparked debate amongst supporters but they will have also marvelled over our No.66’s stunning pass during the game.

The Academy graduate picked up the ball just outside his own penalty area and pinged a delightful daisy cutter of a pass into the pass of Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King may not have scored after picking up the ball but the ability Alexander-Arnold has to create chances from virtually nothing is what sets him aside from most others in his position.

Get the contract signed, Trent.

You can check the insane pass below via @tekkersfoot on X: