(Video) Jamie Carragher can’t resist brutal dig at Gary Neville over Liverpool prediction

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

For one final time in 2024, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have traded jibes over their respective clubs with the TV cameras rolling.

The pair were on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football for coverage of Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, a result which left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table and with just under half the points tally of leader Liverpool, who they face at Anfield next Sunday.

The pundits revisited their predictions from the start of the season, in which Neville had his former club to finish third, two places ahead of their Merseyside arch-rivals.

Carragher taunts Neville over Liverpool prediction

As they dissected Man United’s fifth league defeat of December, Neville reminded Carragher of the latter’s initial forecast as he said: “Where did Carragher have Manchester United at the start of the season in his predictions? He had them fifth.”

The Scouser instantly got in his retort at his fellow pundit by cheekily quipping: “Well it definitely wasn’t above Liverpool!”

Neville being made to regret Man United call

Pre-season predictions can make mugs of the best of us – back in August, who’d have realistically claimed that Nottingham Forest would sit second at the end of 2024, six points and four places ahead of Manchester City?

However, Neville predicting Man United to finish above Liverpool has been made to look remarkably foolish. If Ruben Amorim’s side were to maintain their points average for the season so far to the final day, they’d end the campaign on 44 points – Liverpool already have 45 from just under half of their 38-match programme.

Obviously there can be a drastic change in fortunes for teams after the midway point, for better and for worse, so it’s not unthinkable that the Old Trafford outfit could have a revival which sees them salvage a European berth.

What seems certain, though, is that they’ll end the campaign some distance adrift of Arne Slot’s rampant Reds, who have the chance to further assert their dominance among northwest clubs in Sunday’s showdown at Anfield.

If that fixture goes with the form book, no doubt Carragher will be taunting Neville once again with the broadest of grins!

You can view the exchange between the pundits below, via @SkySportsPL on X: