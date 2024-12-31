‘Top of the shopping list’ – Journalist hints at what Liverpool fans can expect from January

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A reliable journalist has offered Liverpool fans a hint as to what they can expect from the club in the January transfer window.

The Reds go into the New Year in a position of dominance in the Premier League and with ambitions of potentially winning three other competitions, so FSG would be entitled to flex their muscles with the Merseysiders offering so much promise going into 2025.

LFC haven’t been renowned for multi-faceted mid-season trolley dashes in recent years, though, and Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the immediate priority for Richard Hughes is to tie down crucial players to new contracts rather than adding to Arne Slot’s squad over the next month.

Where are Liverpool likeliest to strengthen in January?

Writing in the Daily Mail on Monday evening, Lewis Steele addressed which position is likely to be a priority if Liverpool enter the January transfer market, albeit with a cautionary note for Reds fans.

He indicated that ‘another body in midfield would be top of the shopping list’ if LFC were to bring somebody in next month and ‘will act if an opportunity presents itself’.

It’s also mentioned that the Premier League leaders have money to spend in the transfer window but won’t make purchases ‘for the sake of it’, and Steele advised supporters not to ‘get your hopes up for much movement’ over the winter.

Don’t expect much transfer activity from Liverpool in January

None of that is likely to come as any great surprise to Liverpool fans who’ve grown accustomed to the club being relatively inactive in the transfer market in comparison to a few of their top-flight rivals.

Aside from the much-needed (and hitherto successful) midfield overhaul in the summer of 2023, the Reds haven’t had a particularly busy window in some time, although they’ve used the winter market to good effect in recent years with purchases such as Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and in particular Virgil van Dijk.

Steele mentioned that LFC ‘may look to strengthen across the defence’ in the summer, but perhaps that area of the pitch ought to be the priority if FSG were to make a signing in January.

Arne Slot’s backline has been hit by several injuries, with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez all currently sidelined, and at the moment we only have five senior defenders available.

We know that Liverpool won’t blindly enter the market unless the right player is attainable, though, and it wouldn’t surprise us if there were no new additions over the next month.

That might seem anticlimactic for some supporters, but we’d venture to suggest that few would mind if that were the case so long as Mo Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all sign new contracts!