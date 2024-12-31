David Ornstein drops promising Liverpool contract claim but has one caveat for Reds fans

Image via NBC Sports and Alex Livesey/Getty Images

David Ornstein has issued an encouraging contract update for Liverpool fans, albeit with one notable caveat.

From tomorrow, the crucial trio of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all be free to speak with non-English clubs regarding a potential free transfer in the summer, with the trio each entering the final six months of their current contracts at Anfield.

The Athletic reporter hinted that there could soon be ‘movement’ regarding the latter’s situation, and he’s also addressed the probable outcome for the Egyptian forward and Dutch centre-back.

What has Ornstein said on Salah and Van Dijk contracts?

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein voiced a confidence that Salah and Van Dijk will both agree new contracts, although he warned Liverpool fans not to expect any white smoke on that front imminently.

The trusted journalist explained: “The feeling around Liverpool is that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will eventually end up signing, and the suggestion that I’m getting is that it’ll be a two-year contract.

“That is what Arne Slot wants, that is what Richard Hughes the sporting director wants, and both players it is felt want to stay. What they need to get right is the financial aspect.

“Fenway Sports Group have a policy that they don’t like to hand out big contracts at their age, but these are unique situations, so maybe they will apply a unique rule. It’s going to go on for a bit longer because I’m told that there’s nothing imminent.”

Salah and Van Dijk deserve exceptional treatment

Ornstein’s update is reminiscent of a claim made by Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy earlier this month that Salah and Van Dijk ‘really want to stay’ at Liverpool, whereas Trent’s situation is a bit more complex.

If the duo were to agree two-year extensions, it’d keep them at Anfield until they’re 35 and 36 respectively, at which age they might still be performing to a remarkably high level but would be well into the twilight of their careers.

We know that FSG are generally averse to signing off on lucrative contracts for players over the age of 30, but as The Athletic journalist rightly pointed out, these two should be regarded as exceptional cases given the elite standards they’ve set for so long and, crucially, continue to set.

Salah declared after the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday that a new deal for him remains ‘far away’, and that appears to tally with what Ornstein has now said.

It looks as though Liverpool fans will need to remain patient regarding the Egyptian’s future and Van Dijk’s, but let’s hope the old adage of good things coming to those who wait will ring true in this instance.