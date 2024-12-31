‘Sooner rather than later…’ – David Ornstein hints at ‘resolution of sorts’ on Trent contract saga

Image via NBC Sports and Marc Atkins/Getty Images

David Ornstein has hinted that there could soon be a ‘resolution of sorts’ on the contract saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old now has only six months remaining on his current deal at Liverpool and, from tomorrow, non-English clubs will be free to approach him about a potential pre-contract agreement for next summer.

At the weekend, Spanish outlet Marca claimed that the Reds’ vice-captain has already informed Anfield chiefs of his wishes to join long-time suitors Real Madrid, although sources close to LFC subsequently denied that was the case.

Ornstein shares latest info on Trent contract saga

NBC Sports presenter Rebecca Lowe was joined on air by Ornstein, who outlined where things currently stand regarding Trent and the interest from the Champions League holders.

The Athletic reporter declared: “My information is that nothing is decided just yet. All options remain open and that’s largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations [with Real Madrid] yet. They cannot do that until January 1st, but that is now very soon.

“Once that day arrives they can speak freely to clubs outside of England and they’re allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement to join as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

“We don’t know yet that they’ll do that. We don’t know whether or not Real Madrid will make an offer to sign him permanently. What we do know is that Real Madrid want to sign him; they are extremely keen. It presents him with a massive decision to make.”

Ornstein added: “In the month of January, we should see some movement, a resolution of sorts, because he will want this to get sorted sooner rather than later.”

Would Trent really want to leave Liverpool right now?

Of the three players at Liverpool whose contracts expire next June, Trent has seemed the likeliest to leave, given that he’s at a different stage of his career to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk and has the opportunity to sign for serial Champions League winners in Real Madrid.

That chance isn’t afford to many footballers and we understand that it could be tempting for the Reds’ vice-captain, but we’d like to think that he’ll also appreciate what he has at his boyhood club.

Imagine being the local hero in a team who’s well clear at the top of the Premier League and in with a genuine chance of Champions League glory as well…surely that’d be very hard to give up.

If Trent were to snub Real Madrid’s advances and commit his future to Liverpool, it’d preserve his hallowed status among the Merseyside fan base, something that Steven Gerrard famously maintained at the peak of his playing career in the mid-2000s when Chelsea were snooping around for him.

Ornstein has hinted that there could soon be ‘movement’ on this long-running saga, and hopefully it’ll come to a conclusion soon with the news that we all want to hear – namely that the man in the number 66 shirt will remain a Red for another few years at least.