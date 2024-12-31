‘100 per cent’ – Kostas Tsimikas makes bold declaration as to what Liverpool could do this season

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that Kostas Tsimikas is setting a high bar as to what Liverpool can achieve this season.

The Reds go into 2025 as the envy of other clubs in English football, leading the way in the Premier League and Champions League standings, eagerly awaiting a Carabao Cup semi-final and about to embark on their FA Cup journey.

The 28-year-old was at Anfield in 2021/22 when Jurgen Klopp’s side came within two matches of a unique quadruple, in the end claiming both domestic cups that year, with the Greek left-back netting the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shootout against Chelsea.

Tsimikas targeting clean sweep of trophies

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Tsimikas confidently declared that he thinks Liverpool are capable of winning the lot this season and has challenged his teammates to shoot for the stars.

The Reds’ number 21 said: “I’m 100 per cent sure I want to win everything. I think this team can win everything, so every competition ahead is clear for us: we have to win every single game we have ahead and [try] to win every competition.

“We set our goals from the start of the season and the only thing we have to do is exactly that, to go out there and show to the world we are good players, we play incredible football and we win football matches.“

A quadruple would be genuinely historic

The fact that no team in England has ever claimed the aforementioned four trophies in one season shows how difficult a feat it is to achieve, and what a stratospheric accomplishment it would be if Liverpool were to pull it off in 2024/25.

The Reds have yet to lift a trophy this term, so the bulk of the work is still ahead of them in that regard, but they couldn’t wish to be in a better position to attack all four competitions going into the New Year.

Maintaining a win rate of 85.2% all the way through to May will be quite a challenge for Arne Slot’s side, but they’ve already shown that they’re capable of blowing teams out of the water (like against West Ham on Sunday) as well as overcoming adversity to claim victory (e.g. comeback wins over Brighton and Leictster, among others).

Liverpool will be wary of how their pursuit of a quadruple last season unravelled during a devastating six-week period in the spring, and knockout football brings with it the jeopardy of ‘one strike and you’re out’.

Tsimikas came close to winning the lot three years ago, though, and he knows that this Reds team has something special about it. Just as they’ve been doing all along, they’ll simply take it one obstacle at a time and see where it leaves them at the end of the campaign.

There’s also the added motivation of proving Gary Neville wrong if they claim the Premier League title!