5 games which show why Liverpool look like Premier League champions in the making

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool begin 2025 as Premier League leaders – an enviable position to occupy, but the Reds know better than anyone that it’s no guarantee of finishing the season as champions.

This time around, though, Arne Slot’s team lead the way because they’ve shown a greater consistency and resilience than any of the chasing pack, hence why you can get good odds from TG Casino on the title coming to Anfield in May.

LFC haven’t played like world-beaters in every match so far – in fact, you could probably count on one hand the number of truly dominant first-to-last-minute performances – but like all champions, they usually find a way to secure victory even when not at their best.

We’ve picked out five matches from the opening half of the season which show why, without meaning to sound too complacent, Liverpool have the look of Premier League winners in the making.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool, 1 September

Liverpool had annihilated their arch-rivals by bigger margins a few times towards the latter part of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, but with this only being Slot’s third competitive match in charge and the Red Devils having won one and drawn two against the Merseysiders last season, it had all the hallmarks of a stern test for the visitors.

As it transpired, the Reds wiped the floor with the home side at Old Trafford, with a Luis Diaz double before half-time and a Mo Salah goal early in the second half ensuring that the points were effectively bagged by 56 minutes.

Once again, LFC had entered enemy territory and left the natives restless after a virtuoso performance.

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, 20 October

Slot recently admitted that this was the only match before Christmas in which he felt that Liverpool were second best. It was a fair observation, but Chelsea’s subsequent form made this result look even better than it did at the time.

Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Nicolas Jackson equalised for the Blues early in the second half. Within three minutes, though, a stupendous goal from Curtis Jones restored the Reds’ lead, one that they held until the final whistle.

It was a controlled rather than a dazzling performance from the Merseysiders, but they had just enough quality to land a direct hit on a team who’d embark on a tremendous run over the subsequent two months.

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, 27 October

This was just the second time all season that Liverpool had dropped points, following on from the surprise home defeat to Nottingham Forest in September, but in the end it very much felt like a point gained rather than two squandered.

Arsenal were much the better side in the first half and were good value for their 2-1 interval lead, but the Reds’ improved performance after half-time was rewarded with a well-deserved share of the spoils. The Gunners had the ball in the visitors’ net in the 90th minute but referee Anthony Taylor had already whistled to stop the play.

With Mikel Arteta’s side likely to be Liverpool’s toughest challengers, this draw could yet prove to be a pivotal result in the title race.

Liverpool 2-0 Man City, 1 December

Admittedly the reigning champions were in the midst of an incomprehensible slump and went to Anfield as firm underdogs, but Liverpool needed no reminding as to the quality that Pep Guardiola’s side possess.

On this Sunday evening, though, it was the Reds – buoyant from a long-overdue midweek win over Real Madrid – who schooled City with one of the best performances of the embryonic Slot era.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring inside 12 minutes and, when Salah dispatched a late penalty, there was no question as to where the points were heading. It had been a long time since LFC were so dominant against their rivals, with the win opening up a nine-point lead at the Premier League summit.

West Ham 0-5 Liverpool, 29 December

After a couple of stumbles for Liverpool in the run-up to Christmas, Chelsea had closed to within two points of the leaders before a goalless draw at Everton triggered a festive slump for the Blues.

The Reds took full advantage by overcoming Tottenham and Leicester, having to again come from behind in the latter fixture, but they found a whole new level when they made the potentially tricky trip to the London Stadium for their final match of 2024.

Slot’s men have tended to be slow out of the blocks this season but not on this occasion, with goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah giving them a 3-0 half-time lead as they swept West Ham aside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold added a fourth shortly after the interval and Diogo Jota came off the bench to complete the scoring, with this performance seeing Irons manager Julen Lopetegui describe Liverpool as the best team in the world at the moment.

It was an imperious display from the Reds, one which’ll have had their rivals quaking in their boots.