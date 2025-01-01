‘Has to be said’ – Melissa Reddy breaks fresh Liverpool contract concern amid alleged secret talks

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay a fee ‘upwards of £20m’ to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold’s signature ahead of free agency.

Liverpool, however, have made it clear they are far from interested in engaging with such rhetoric amid their push for domestic and European glory.

It’s not all doom and gloom from a Reds perspective, with Melissa Reddy emphasising that the Merseysiders will now have a clearer understanding of how to position themselves in contract negotiations.

However, it can’t be ignored that Madrid were likely encouraged by the player’s entourage to test the waters.

“For Real Madrid, it tells us unequivocally that Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top fullback target and there’s no other alternatives they’re really considering,” the Sky Sports reporter said.

“They’re willing to pay upwards of £20m to get a deal done now in advance of his free agency. So they’re making it very clear that he’s their guy and they’re willing to pay for him, they’re willing to get the deal done ahead of schedule and they are keen to make a push now.

“It has to be said, Real would have never made an approach to Liverpool if they had never received encouragement from the player’s end. I have to stress at this point that doesn’t mean at all that Trent has been open to leaving Liverpool in January or that he wants to leave Liverpool in January.

“We have to remember that he’s in the middle of a contract negotiation, so it benefits him for Real Madrid to show their hand, so Liverpool know their intentions and can then make him an offer worth considering.

“I think he’s actually in an incredibly strong position in terms of this negotiation.”

Michael Owen, for his part, will no doubt feel vindicated having come to a similar conclusion on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, suggesting the likelihood of ‘secretive talks’.

Liverpool still believe they can keep Trent Alexander-Arnold

A move to the Spanish capital is certainly far from guaranteed at this current point in time.

That said, we shouldn’t be underestimating the challenge of persuading Alexander-Arnold to stay put given Madrid have the advantage when it comes to offering our 26-year-old fullback a financially lucrative package.

“With Liverpool, they were never going to countenance his exit this month. That was a no-go. They made it very clear to Real given their league and Champions League ambitions.

“They also haven’t given up hope of keeping Trent and signing him to a new contract.

“I think until he comes out and says, ‘I want to leave for Madrid’, they won’t give up hope. Why should they? And so far, that hasn’t been said.”

Can Liverpool satisfy both Trent and Mo Salah?

Money, beyond Trent’s individual ambitions, will likely play a significant role in proceedings, which presents sporting director Richard Hughes with quite the quandary.

Can Liverpool satisfy both players financially without compromising their sustainable wage structure?

So far, Mo Salah has stood apart as the exception to the rule – a sensational wage packet for arguably the Premier League’s most remarkable player.

It’s difficult to envisage our recruitment team okaying a contract that would see Trent Alexander-Arnold (as exceptional as he is) earn a comparable figure.

Would that hand the advantage to Real Madrid? Perhaps.

Only time will tell.