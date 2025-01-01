Michael Owen reacts to ‘huge news’ coming out of Liverpool amid ‘secretive talks’ claim

Liverpool are understood to have rejected what Sky Sports termed an ‘approach’ from Spanish champions Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The England international’s current contract remains set to expire in the summer of 2025 – along with that of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.
It’s worth emphasising that the latter two players’ respective situations would appear more straightforward with regard to potential extensions, judging by the ongoing noise around the club.
The No.66, however, remains a somewhat more complicated case given Los Blancos’ clear interest in his services.
Real Madrid move suggests transfer confidence
The lure of the Spanish capital and Europe’s premier outfit will be all too familiar to former Red Michael Owen who previously traded life at Anfield for the Bernabeu back in 2004.
Speaking on X on Tuesday evening, the Englishman remarked that an approach from Madrid suggested ‘it’s only a matter of time’ until a transfer is sealed.
The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them. If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move.…
— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 31, 2024
We’d humbly suggest that’s not necessarily the case, and we wouldn’t put it past Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit to look to unsettle the Premier League-toppers in a bid to push Alexander-Arnold to jump ship.
When will we know for sure?
The Athletic’s David Ornstein has already provided some much-needed clarity here: “In the month of January, we should see some movement, a resolution of sorts, because he will want this to get sorted sooner rather than later.”
Oh, indeed.
It remains truly remarkable that we’ve managed to remain totally focused on our objective of lifting silverware this term despite the fact that three of the biggest contracts in Liverpool’s history remain yet to be sorted.
We strongly suspect the club will manage to conclude at least two of these talks in a positive fashion, as far as those of a red persuasion are concerned.
Nonethless, it would remain a great tragedy to see possibly the most competent passer of the ball in world football succumb to the allure of life with the 15-time Champions League winners.
It would be quite a shame to see Trent Alexander-Arnold throw away a guaranteed legacy at L4 in favour of the possibility of individual glory in Madrid.
But it’s his call to make.
He’s going to miss out on Liverpool’s greatest ever period. I guess lifestyle trumps legacy.
He will just be another player at Madrid . At Liverpool he’s the best thing since gerrard in my opinion. And the Liverpool team at the moment are the best in a very long time . I feel if he moves he will regret it . Look at the players that left . Few were as good as they were at Liverpool but he’s a young lad and should do what’s best for himself at the end of the day. But with his form and seeing another couple of seasons he could be the best passer of the ball the premier league has ever seen . I personally would rather break them records and have a statue of him built
Go Trent and become a forgotten man in Liverpool but one remembered as a deserter not a legend.
He will end up ruining his career..that’s the problem money ruins the game…look at mbappe. Was never a great footballer in a crap league but now he is mediocre in a not so great league…trent should stay..a future captain of liverand England
He’s a silly man. He will be benched. Lose his legend status at Liverpool like every player who had left and regretted it. Klopp warned Coutinho not to go and he didn’t listen and he went down the nick very quickly. I think Bellingham is the persuader not Trent’s agent.
Everyone is Replaceable.
ALL THE GREATS To numerable to name
Were replaced .
AND we were NEVER left to Walk Alone .
Why wouldn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold want to move to the best Football Club in the World?