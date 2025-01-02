‘Joke’ – Darren Bent reacts to what he heard about Mo Salah ahead of 2025

(Photos courtesy of TalkSPORT & Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Should Liverpool manage to lift major silverware this term, they’ll have Mo Salah and his remarkable numbers in front of goal to thank in large part.

The former Serie A star has been in truly phenomenal form in the 2024/25 season, topping the goal contributions charts in the Premier League and Europe’s top five leagues.

A further goal and two assists against West Ham in the English top-flight on Sunday took him to 30 goals and assists in 18 league games.

“Mo and the word extraordinary is something I’ve heard a lot in the last six months — he truly deserves this. I don’t think he keeps surprising us,” Arne Slot was quoted by the Mirror.

“We know what a player he is and we know what he’s able to do. But apart from that, he works really hard for the team also when the other team has the ball and yeah, we can only hope that he can keep bringing these performances in.

“But I would like to add that if he scores, there’s also a lead up to him scoring. So there are also other players that bring him in these positions, but if you bring Mo in these positions, he’s extraordinary. Definitely.”

Give Mo Salah his flowers

Paul Merson may think that Cole Palmer is more deserving of individual recognition than our Egyptian No.11, but at least he’s still earning plenty of plaudits across the board.

Darren Bent was the latest to share his admiration for the right-sided winger, reacting incredulously to the player’s total of 37 goal contributions in 26 games this term.

“It’s a joke, but that’s how good he is,” the 40-year-old spoke on TalkSPORT.

“I’ve said that. His numbers, when you look at them, you can’t quite believe he’s got that many goals and assists. The finishing… some of the passing as well for other peoples’ opportunities is just phenomenal.”

What is happening with Salah’s contract?

We had hoped for a significant breakthrough in talks with at least one of our three star men (Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk) ahead of the January 1 deadline.

Sadly, our top-scorer recently confirmed that he was ‘far away’ from being able to offer some positive news about his contract – currently set to expire in the summer.

Nonetheless, there remains a level of confidence around Liverpool that the 32-year-old will eventually put pen to paper on fresh terms, according to the uber-reliable David Ornstein.

All we can do is keep our fingers crossed on that front!