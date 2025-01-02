Trent Alexander-Arnold wants two things from Liverpool if he’s to sign a new contract – Ben Jacobs

It seems somewhat remarkable that Liverpool’s ongoing contract sagas – concerning the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – have yet to impact on-pitch performance.
The Merseysiders find themselves at the top of the Premier League table, six points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal (with a game in hand).
Yet, in the background, talks remain ongoing, albeit with the added pressure of foreign clubs now being able to discuss the possibility of a pre-contract agreement with the trio in question.
As Ben Jacobs has highlighted, that’s quite the concern for the Reds’ No.66, given Real Madrid’s continued pressure.
“Real are trying simultaneously to get him now and of course to pre-agree something, if not, for the summer,” the CaughtOffside columnist told talkSPORT.
“We know that they’re optimistic, but what we should point out is that, contrary to some suggestions in Spain, Trent hasn’t yet told Liverpool anything – whether he’s staying or whether he’s going.
“So the Liverpool offer is there on the table. Trent and Liverpool are also engaged in talks. But, of course, the longer it goes on with Liverpool doing well on the field without Trent signing, the more inevitable it will feel he’s off to Madrid.
“As of now, Liverpool have got no indication Trent has made up his mind. As a consequence, they’ll still feel some games are going on, some leverage is being used by the Alexander-Arnold camp.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s minimum contract demands laid bare
The good news for Liverpool is that we’ve reportedly got a clear idea of what Trent Alexander-Arnold’s camp is looking for, should he opt to stay put at Anfield.
“Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club,” Jacobs went on to add.
“So keep an eye as to whether perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold talks are somewhat intertwined. And if Trent is told he’s going to be captain in the long run, does that impact Virgil van Dijk?
“But as of now, what I think we can say is that Liverpool are more confident that Van Dijk and Salah might stay, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold feels like an open situation at the moment.”
All in all, you’d have to say that a three-year deal plus the promise of the captaincy for a 26-year-old player isn’t exactly obscene.
As the club’s vice-captain and the most prominent Scouser in the team, it certainly would seem a fitting evolution for the player – and one the vast majority of fans would welcome once Virgil van Dijk calls time on his Liverpool career.
It’s just a question of whether Alexander-Arnold’s timeline can work around our plans for our Dutch skipper!
Here’s hoping such demands haven’t overly complicated talks with the two footballers in question.
Give mo 2yr deal
Give virgil 2yr deal
Give trent 3 yr deal after nxt season he gets captains armband why it’s vigils last yr he can guide trent in right direction maybe that may work but mo is a must the amount goals he’s scoring for his age he’s out this world fitness
He doesn’t deserve to be captain. The fact that he’s demanding it as part of negotiations shows his arrogance. Konate has captained France. Sboz has captained Hungary. Even Bradley has captained Northern Ireland. The fans are falling fast out of love with Trent. He will leave and become a memory.
You can say that again٫captainancy is not demaned٫just like respect٫it is earned
Trent has captained LFC before.. no biggy..
He deserves to be captain in a few years time, why not. Gerrard was as arrogant as they came as captain. If we can sign him to a 3yr deal n sell him in two we will get a good payout. But cnt be letting players go for nothing at his level. Should have signed an extension last year so the club is at fault not the player.
Why should someone in a full back position be Captain? Surely a Captain needs to be in the centre of the field of play, someone that is playing right down the centre of the pitch that can be seen and heard giving orders by all of his team?
I am all for moving him into a more central defensive midfielder role as I am very confident that he can actually put in some great performances in that position with Conor at RB but at whose expense?
Even goalkeeper can be captain position in the field matters not. But would give him 3 or 4 year contact, groom replacements Bradley promising and sell him 3rd year. He is arrogant
Lol just let him go we’ve got Bradley to take his place. I get annoyed when players start demanding this that and the other. They’re lucky to be playing football and earning big bucks anyway
True Peter Brown but not for free that’s say give him 3, 4 year contract and sell later can’t hold club at ransom