Trent Alexander-Arnold wants two things from Liverpool if he’s to sign a new contract – Ben Jacobs

It seems somewhat remarkable that Liverpool’s ongoing contract sagas – concerning the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – have yet to impact on-pitch performance.

The Merseysiders find themselves at the top of the Premier League table, six points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal (with a game in hand).

Yet, in the background, talks remain ongoing, albeit with the added pressure of foreign clubs now being able to discuss the possibility of a pre-contract agreement with the trio in question.

As Ben Jacobs has highlighted, that’s quite the concern for the Reds’ No.66, given Real Madrid’s continued pressure.

“Real are trying simultaneously to get him now and of course to pre-agree something, if not, for the summer,” the CaughtOffside columnist told talkSPORT.

“We know that they’re optimistic, but what we should point out is that, contrary to some suggestions in Spain, Trent hasn’t yet told Liverpool anything – whether he’s staying or whether he’s going.

“So the Liverpool offer is there on the table. Trent and Liverpool are also engaged in talks. But, of course, the longer it goes on with Liverpool doing well on the field without Trent signing, the more inevitable it will feel he’s off to Madrid.

“As of now, Liverpool have got no indication Trent has made up his mind. As a consequence, they’ll still feel some games are going on, some leverage is being used by the Alexander-Arnold camp.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s minimum contract demands laid bare

The good news for Liverpool is that we’ve reportedly got a clear idea of what Trent Alexander-Arnold’s camp is looking for, should he opt to stay put at Anfield.

“Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club,” Jacobs went on to add.

“So keep an eye as to whether perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold talks are somewhat intertwined. And if Trent is told he’s going to be captain in the long run, does that impact Virgil van Dijk?

“But as of now, what I think we can say is that Liverpool are more confident that Van Dijk and Salah might stay, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold feels like an open situation at the moment.”

All in all, you’d have to say that a three-year deal plus the promise of the captaincy for a 26-year-old player isn’t exactly obscene.

As the club’s vice-captain and the most prominent Scouser in the team, it certainly would seem a fitting evolution for the player – and one the vast majority of fans would welcome once Virgil van Dijk calls time on his Liverpool career.

It’s just a question of whether Alexander-Arnold’s timeline can work around our plans for our Dutch skipper!

Here’s hoping such demands haven’t overly complicated talks with the two footballers in question.