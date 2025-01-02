Paul Joyce issues definitive Trent Alexander-Arnold update as Real Madrid consider second approach

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain engaged in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over his expiring contract.

The footballer is understood to remain the subject of heavy interest from Real Madrid, with the Spanish outfit allegedly considering a second approach for his services this January.

This follows reliable reports suggesting that the La Liga giants would be prepared to offer a fee in excess of £20m to expedite the 26-year-old’s potential Anfield exit.

The Merseysiders, for their part, remain firm in their insistence that Alexander-Arnold is going nowhere amid a 2024/25 campaign that could deliver several pieces of silverware.

Paul Joyce: Trent Alexander-Arnold has not indicated he wants to leave

Despite reports coming out of Spain suggesting that the Englishman has clearly indicated a desire to move to Real Madrid, the fullback is understood to have yet to make a definitive decision.

“Arne Slot’s side have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League and the belief at Anfield is that their hopes of winning the title will only be enhanced by the continued presence of their vice-captain,” Paul Joyce reported for The Times.

“Negotiations on a new contract with the 26-year-old are also continuing and Liverpool have had no indication that the player wants to leave.”

The complexity on our end is two-fold: Liverpool are also in a position where they need to cater to Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s demands, whilst also having to juggle the reality that Trent may wish to try a new challenge having won every piece of silverware on offer at L4.

Then there’s our No.66’s personal ambitions to consider, following a public admission of his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and leave behind an individual legacy.

As things currently stand in the Arne Slot era, we’re on course to bring the Premier League title back to Merseyside for the first time since 2020, whilst looking more than healthy in the other competitions.

Even should we succeed in mounting an improbable clean sweep this year, we can’t necessarily guarantee Trent Alexander-Arnold what he’s looking for on an individual level.

In fairness, Real Madrid can’t either, and the odds are against our Academy graduate either way given the limited number of defender entries. That said, Los Blancos can at least refer to a positive record of Ballon d’Or winners over the last two decades.

Liverpool’s record here (just the one winner in the form of Michael Owen in 2001) is decidedly less impressive.