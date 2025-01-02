Liverpool sensation now ‘100%’ likely to leave the club as Paul Merson can’t see any other outcome

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Liverpool still very much have a chance of keeping hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold beyond the upcoming summer transfer window.

The England international has yet – it’s important to emphasise – to officially communicate a desire to move to Real Madrid in the summer.

“I think until he comes out and says, ‘I want to leave for Madrid’, they won’t give up hope. Why should they? And so far, that hasn’t been said,” Melissa Reddy told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

Whether the Merseyside giants can provide an offer that meets the defender’s demands and expectations, however, remains to be seen.

We know that, as an absolute minimum, the Alexander-Arnold camp is looking for a three-year deal and the captaincy in the long-term.

The potential finances of a new contract aside, that’s hardly a dealbreaker, we’d have thought!

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 100% likely to sign for Real Madrid

Paul Merson reckons it’s only a matter of time for Trent Alexander-Arnold who is 100% likely to sign for Real Madrid by the summer at the latest.

“Oh he’ll be at Real Madrid, oh 100%. I can’t see anything but Real Madrid,” the former Arsenal footballer told Sky Sports.

“When you get your contract down to six months, the amount of money he’d have lost over the last year and half when if he’d signed a new contract he’d have been on a lot more money – I think it’s got to the stage now where it’s 100% that he’ll go.

“Real Madrid, as I say, very rarely don’t get who they want, and very, very rarely people turn Real Madrid down. So I don’t see that not happening.

“I’d be shocked if that happened in January, I’d be majorly shocked.”

"£20 million in football terms is a cup of tea" ☕️ Paul Merson says it's important that Liverpool keep Trent Alexander-Arnold ✍️ pic.twitter.com/WuAKxtRzPl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2025

Going to Real Madrid doesn’t necessarily give Trent what he wants

We’ve written extensively about our vice-captain’s clear desire to achieve on an individual basis, with the Ballon d’Or a stated aim.

You could more than forgive Jamie Carragher for reacting to that statement of intent by tipping Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have history on their side as far as that particular individual award is concerned. That said, it’s not necessarily the case of it being impossible for our star right-back to secure individual accolades at L4.

If he plays a prominent role in the club completing an admittedly improbable clean sweep (or potentially the prized double of Premier League and Champions League), he’d surely be a contender.